PPD: 'Several' injured after shooting at Men's Club of Perry early Sunday morning

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Perry Police Department is investigating a shooting that left "several" people injured at the Men's Club of Perry Sunday morning.

According to PPD, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. and resulted in "several people being injured in the shooting and subsequent attempts to escape the violence."

The severity of injuries and the exact number of those injured is unknown at this time.

If you have information concerning this shooting or if you were at the Men’s Club and you think you can help, please contact the Perry Police Department at (850) 584-5121.