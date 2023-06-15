Several communities experiencing power outages

(WTXL) — Several communities in the region are experiencing power outages following a line of severe weather in the region Wednesday night.

All outages are as of 10:24 p.m.:

In Thomas County, Grady EMC estimates around 31 percent of customers are without power.

In Grady County, 64 percent of customers are without power, while just over 54 percent of customers in Decatur County are without power.

Just over 1/3 of Mitchell EMC customers in Thomas County are without power, just over five percent in Grady County, while just over 21 percent of customers in Mitchell County are without power.

Around 34 percent Talquin customers in Leon and Gadsden counties are without power, while around 32 percent of customers in Wakulla County are without power.

Forty five percent of Talquin customers in Liberty County are without power.

The city of Tallahassee estimates just over 21,000 customers are without power.

Tri-County Electric Co-op, which services Jefferson (16.7 percent), Taylor (2.5 percent) and Madison (13.9 percent) counties, reports power outages.

Duke Energy reports various customers in Hamilton County, Jefferson County, Madison County, Taylor County and Suwannee County without power.