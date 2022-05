TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department announced the temporary closure of a road Wednesday to for its law enforcement memorial ceremony.

Starting at 8 a.m. through 9 a.m., Seventh Avenue between Thomasville Road and Monroe Street will be closed for the ceremony.

The ceremony, which will be held in front of the Tallahassee Police Department headquarters, is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 9 a.m.