Seven Leon County Schools receive $1.3 million in grant funding for after school program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 21st Century Program engages kids in educational opportunities after school in Leon County.

Right now, there are 15 schools that have the program. Some take a deeper approach in math and science, while others may look at helping advance their student's reading.

Seven out of those 15 schools have received another round of funding for $1.3 million that will go towards funding the 21st Century Program for the next five years.

"Those types of enriching activities for our students? Invaluable," said Assistant Super Intendent of Education Jillian Stewart Gregory.

Schools in the program have to have a higher ratio of students needing free or reduced lunch. Oakridge Elementary is one of those schools, receiving $179,000 from the grant. All of their students on the free lunch program.

"It's time out of school where they get exposure and experiences through certain activities that allow them to learn in different ways," said Principle Jasmine Smith.

The elementary school is focusing on teaching kids math and science through tennis, a unique way this program is supporting their kids not only through the school year, but the summer as well.