Session held to help African Americans research enslaved ancestors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For most black people, tracing your ancestry roots takes a lot of work due to slavery and laws that made records hard to track.

But one Leon County focused event made it easier.

Dr. Juanita Gatson, an expert in genealogy, showed dozens of people today at the B.L. Perry Branch Library how to navigate old records through Ancestry.com and find their relatives.

"Researching enslaved ancestors is very difficult, very challenging because they were property," said Gatson. "Because they were property, you have to look at the records of the slave owner, so you have to have all of these steps in place to find out where your family actually was. "

Dr. Gaston also says that you don't need a subscription to research enslaved ancestors. That comes free with the site.