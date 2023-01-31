Seniors vs. Crime Project helping local seniors who've been targeted by a scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Reducing crime against seniors in the Big Bend. That's the goal of the Florida Attorney General's Office with a program called Seniors vs. Crime.

How it works: Seniors go to a local case manager to get help after being targeted by a scam. From there, the case manager tries to settle with the scammer to get their money back.

Region 5 Director Judith Ertle said the biggest frauds against seniors are computer-related, romantic, phony grandkids asking for money, contractors, and delivery services. Ertle added that helping seniors win can have a major impact on their lives. "You get a refund for them, or they're satisfied with what you did whether it's a car repair like the furniture that's what we call a realized gain and we do very well with that a lot of times," said Ertle.

Seniors vs. Crime is set to host an open meeting for seniors in need of assistance on where to go next after being targeted by a scam.

The meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Tallahassee Senior Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All of the services are free.

