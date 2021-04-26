Watch
Sen. Rick Scott gave Trump 'Champion for Freedom' award after Capitol riot

Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., questions FBI Director Christopher Wray during a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott injected himself into the 2020 presidential race, airing an ad in Iowa days ahead before the crucial caucus by attacking the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption. The ad buy by Scott was not just a volley into the current race, but also further signaled his ambitions for 2024 .(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Posted at 11:11 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 11:11:21-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (ABC) — Senator Rick Scott said he gave former President Trump a "Champion for Freedom" award after the riot at the Capitol on January 6.

Scott was asked why he'd awarded Trump as he spread lies about the election and the insurrection and said "I gave him the award for the right reasons."

Scott defended his decision to give Donald Trump a "Champion for Freedom" award, saying the former president deserved it because he "worked hard."

Scott presented the award to Trump earlier in April on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. A National Republican Senatorial Committee press release praised Trump for "appointing three pro-Constitution judges to the Supreme Court, cutting taxes for middle-class families and job creators, and securing the border."

On Sunday, George Stephanopoulos, the host of ABC's "This Week," asked Scott whether giving Trump the award endorsed his false claims about widespread election fraud.

"You did that despite the fact that the former president continues to spread lies about the election, about Mike Pence, and the Capitol siege on January 6," Stephanopoulos said.

"Doesn't giving the president an award like that endorse that kind of behavior?" he added.

"I gave him the award for the right reasons," Scott said, adding: "He worked hard. Every president I know would like to get more things accomplished, but he did some things that prior presidents have not gotten done."

Scott was one of several Republicans who voted in January to object to Pennsylvania's electoral votes as Trump sought to overturn the election.

