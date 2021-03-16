Sen. Rick Scott, colleagues reintroduce 'Protect and Serve Act' increasing penalities for targeting law enforcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Senator Rick Scott joined colleagues to reintroduce legislation that would create federal penalties for individuals who deliberately target local, state, or federal law enforcement officers with violence.

"Our brave law enforcement officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe, and it’s disgusting that they have become targets of violence, harassment and abuse," Scott said. "I’m proud to join my colleagues to support the Protect and Serve Act to stand with the brave men and women of law enforcement who serve our communities. I’ll never stop fighting to support our law enforcement and ensure those who wish them harm are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Protect and Serve Act would support law enforcement officers by:

Making it a federal crime to knowingly cause, or attempt to cause, serious bodily injury to a law enforcement officer. Offenders are subject to imprisonment for up to 10 years.

Ensuring an offender could receive a life sentence if a death results from the offense or the offense includes kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, or attempted murder.

This law would apply to federal law enforcement officers and would also apply to state and local officers in circumstances where the federal government can establish jurisdiction over the case. Senator Tillis first introduced the Protect and Serve Act in 2020.

The Protect and Serve Act has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, National Association of Police Organizations, Sergeants Benevolent Association (NYPD), Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, National Sheriffs Association, North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police, Major Cities Chiefs Association, and the Major County Sheriffs Association.