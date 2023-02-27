Seminoles end Beach Bash undefeated

Tallahassee, Fla, – The number two ranked Florida State Seminoles started their season 5-0 after defeating two ranked teams at their annual Beach Bash tournament. On Sunday, Feb 26th, the Noles defeated No. 16 FIU 4-1 and No.19 South Carolina 4-1.

Florida State improved their all-time opening weekend record to 38-3 and their home record to 65-3.

FSU 4, No. 16 FIU 1

The Seminoles are now 11-2 all-time against the Golden Panthers. The first match point came from court one by the duo of Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff. The pair won two quick sets against the Golden Panthers 21-12 and 21-19.

Court five quickly followed suit with Carra Sassack and Chloe Charles defeating the FIU pair 21-17 and 21-18 in their first pairing together this season.

The match-clinching point was earned by Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon on court four. Moon and Chacon put together some close points against the Golden Panthers but held on to win both sets 21-19 and 21-18.

Even though the match was already won, court two and three went to three sets. On court two, Alexis Durish and Raelyn White stayed strong in the third set to win 15-12 after giving up the second set 18-21. The duo won a defensive first set 21-18 that forced the third set to be played.

On court three, Anna Long and Jordan Polo provided plenty of entertainment with three close sets. The first set went in favor of FIU 19-21 after alternating the lead many times. The second set was much like the first, but this time FSU pulled away towards the end of the set, winning 21-15. Long and Polo fought a valiant effort in the third set, before eventually falling 13-15.

FSU 4, No. 19 South Carolina 1

The final match of the tournament provided FSU with a 4-1 win, this time against No. 19 South Carolina.

Carra Sassack and Chloe Charles found their groove quickly and spared no time winning the first point for the Seminoles on court five. The final score of the two sets were 21-15 and 21-19. The duo did not drop a set in either match played today.

Morgan Chacon and Caitlin Moon owned court four, going unbeaten on the weekend. The duo beat FIU in two sets going 22-20 and 21-17.

As it was all weekend, Maddie Anderson and Paige Kalkhoff were on court one for the match against FIU. The pair clinched the match-winning point with a two-set win of 21-17 and 22-20. Anderson and Kalkhoff only dropped one dual the entire weekend.

On court two, Alexis Durish and Raelyn White were in a three set battle, after losing the first set 18-21, the pair came out hot and won the second set 21-15. A hard fought back-and-forth third set was played but ultimately FIU took the win 13-15 giving them their first dual point.

Jordan Polo and Anna Long closed the weekend out well with two efficient sets in their favor. The first set was 21-15 and the second set was 21-17. Long and Polo also only dropped one dual the entire weekend.

The Seminoles travel to Tampa this weekend for the Tampa Invitational on March 4th and 5th. The weekend will start with the Noles’ taking on No. 6 Grand Canyon at 12:00 PM and No. 15 Stetson at 4:00 PM.