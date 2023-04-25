Watch Now
Seminole County Sheriff's Office warns community of drug trafficking scam

Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 25, 2023
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. — Seminole County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a drug trafficking scam.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said they have received reports that someone pretending to work for their office is calling people and saying they have been involved in drug trafficking.

The sheriff's office advises anyone that receives that phone call to avoid providing the caller with any information and to contact their office immediately.

To contact Seminole County Sheriff's Office, call 229-524-5115.

