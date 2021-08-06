Seminole Compact approved; sports betting provision concerns Feds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The new Gaming Compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida appears to have been approved by default with no action announced by the federal government.

Under federal law, no notice of rejection by the federal government is roughly the same as saying, "Yes."

The deal between the Seminoles and Florida, negotiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration and approved in a Special Session of the Legislature in May, can go into effect.

Sports gambling will be legalized both through casinos and online, run by the Seminole Tribe.

The legal status of daily fantasy sports gaming will be confirmed. New casinos can be built and opened, both on and off tribal lands. Other casinos can be expanded or moved. Roulette and craps tables can be added.

Federal officials have significant concerns about the mobile sports betting provision, though.

The Seminole deal would be the nation’s first compact that permits off-tribal land gaming under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, sweeping legislation that regulates tribal gaming nationwide.

The compact language also would permit certain aspects, such as the brick-and-mortar sportsbooks, to stand even if online components are denied.

Florida policymakers and the Seminole tribe agreed to delay sports betting until at least Oct. 15.

