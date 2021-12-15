Semi-trucks wreck on I-10 in Leon County early Wednesday

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Highway Patrol responded to an accident on Interstate-10 early Wednesday morning.

According to the FHP incident report, at 2:10 a.m. a semi-truck traveling eastbound on I-10 drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway and crashed into a guard rail. The collision caused the vehicle and its flatbed load to overturn on to the interstate.

The crash blocked eastbound lanes.

A second semi-truck then crashed into the first semi-truck that was overturned at mile marker 204.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS and the Tallahassee Fire Department responded to the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not report injuries from the accident.