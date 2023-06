ATLANTA (WTXL) — Georgia is investing over $83 million in public safety.

Three of those grants were awarded to southwest Georgia communities.

Thomasville will purchase a safety surveillance system.

It will have audio crime sensors and license plate recognition cameras.

Hahira is getting two grants; one for community oriented policing strategies and another for new technology.

Seminole County is receiving over $1.5 million for investing in equipment and technology.