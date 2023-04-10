The Kearney Center is teaming up with local farmers to help grow its garden and volunteer base.

The Seeds of Hope for the Homeless fundraiser allows people to purchase flower and produce seeds from Florida and Georgia farmers to help give back to the center.

All of the proceeds will help go towards buying a new software system to manage and grow the volunteer program.

Case Management Supervisor Jacara Wright said if you don't want to grow your own garden at home, you can choose to donate the seeds you buy to help expand their community garden.

"Many of our clients actually help out in our garden. It's a great way to relieve stress and build life skills that are necessary for them to not only obtain housing but retain it as well," said Wright.

Seeds can be purchased to benefit the Kearney Center now through the end of the month. You can select your seeds on Farmraiser's website through the link on the Kearney Center's Facebook page.

Once the campaign ends, the seeds will be delivered to your door in May.