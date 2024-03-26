Watch Now
SEE WHY: ABC 27 signal unavailable for some viewers

Posted at 10:35 AM, Mar 26, 2024
MIDWAY, Fla. (WTXL) — Some ABC 27 viewers will experience signal issues on ABC 27 and our subchannels.

The outage is due to work happening at the station's transmitter site. This is part of an ongoing project to help address previous signal issues some viewers have been experiencing.

The signal is expected to be restored for most viewers by Thursday afternoon.

ABC 27 Streaming

Viewers who experience an outage can stream local news coverage at WTXL.TV or through the WTXL app. For more information on how to stream, follow the link below: Here's how to watch ABC 27 on your streaming device.

