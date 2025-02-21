SEE HOW: Rev. Mullins changed the political landscape of Thomas County

Rev. Mullins was a key figure in challenging segregation and advocating for Black representation in Thomas County government.

His legal battle in the 1970s resulted in the establishment of majority-minority districts, making local politics more inclusive.



Before his lawsuit, Black voices weren't heard in Thomas County's local government

Rev. Mullins reshaped elections in Thomas County and neighbors are honoring him.

"He was a mentor, he was everything. When I got ready to go to college, my mother did not have transportation, he took me to college. And when I got my house, he put all the phones in, so he was like my dad," said Carolyn Henry.

Henry served as the church's minister of music for over 30 years.

She fondly remembers Rev.Mullins not only on a personal level but also as a leader who challenged segregation and fought for change in the community.

"We stood in a line, and we all drank water from the white-only fountain, and the next day, the sign was moved," said Henry.

In the 1970s, Rev. Mullins and other Black leaders filed a lawsuit against the Thomas County Board of Commissioners.

They won more representation for African Americans in local politics, creating majority-minority districts and ensuring Black voices were heard in decisions that shaped the community.

"To have a seat at the table, we're deciding which roads are going to be paved, which buildings are going to be built, the priorities of our city and our county. When you have a seat at the table, you can better represent your constituents, so there's within the Thomas County community, there's roughly 40% of our community that did not have a seat at the table, and we have that seat at the table," said Rich.

Jeremy Rich, who succeeded Rev. Mullins as the pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church, spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, honoring his predecessor's achievements.

Now, the Thomas County Public Library has dedicated its boardroom in Rev. Mullins' name to recognize his significant contributions.

To visit Dr. Mullins' boardroom and learn more about his legacy, you can stop by the Thomas County Public Library at 201 Madison Street.