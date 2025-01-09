SEE HOW: Jefferson County church fights against food insecurity

Every Thursday at 10 a.m., Beth Page Missionary Baptist members and volunteers attempt to feed 200 families in need.

They've been partners with Second Harvest of the Big Bend since December 2023 in order to make this possible.

Watch the video to hear from the church's First Lady in response to the value of providing a helping hand to neighbors in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors are helping neighbors in Jefferson County.

In Wacissa, Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church and Second Harvest of the Big Bend continue their fight against food insecurity for 2025.

Early Thursday, members of the church and volunteers gathered with the goal of feeding 200 families.

This partnership has been feeding neighbors in Wacissa for just over a year now.

First Lady Constance Manning shares with ABC 27 the value behind giving a helping hand to neighbors in need.

""We consider ourselves as a big family," said Manning. "As they say 'it takes a village to raise a child,' it's also us coming together and helping one another when we are in need."

Beth Page Missionary Baptist Church hosts this initiative every Thursday starting at 10 a.m. until all supplies are gone.