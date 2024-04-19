SEE HOW: Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory is teaching the community

Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory wants to educate people on how we impact our ecosystem

It does a variety of studies on marine life and anything that impacts our coast and ecosystems.

Watch the video to learn more about an open house for anyone to come see what they do Broadcast Transcript:

“The more people know about it a topic the more they’re interested in it and the more they’re likely to care about it.”

Jared Fuqua with the Florida State University Coastal and Marine Laboratory says It’s all about awareness.

He teaches groups and schools about their research.

“A lot of those students have never even seen the ocean before so coming down here is a great way to expose them to the wonderful environment they have here in their back yard.”

The lab conducts research that benefits this neighborhood and globally.

They want to share this knowledge with everyone and they’re doing it by opening the lab for people to see.

This happens only every two years and they’re celebrating 75 years of Coastal Marine Science.

Being around all of the research has helped Maddie Mahood, who works here, see why it matters. She hopes people will come experience this too.

“When I’m here and seeing that they’re finding what they’re learning about the animals and plants and I’m thinking it’s right here we need to know what’s going on.”

Helping the community become more aware and finding an interest in the ecosystem is why Jared says they do it.

“Our goal is just to make sure that everybody around us is familiar with this environment and they become as passionate about it as we are.”

The open house is Saturday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. It’s free to everyone. They’ll have anything from sharks to native plants to learn about.