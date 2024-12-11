SEE HOW: a local Christmas tree farm keeps its roots in a changing market

The Hubbard family has been running their 15-acre Christmas tree farm in Thomasville for over 40 years, offering freshly cut trees and a memorable holiday experience.



Despite competition from artificial trees, they’ve reduced prices by 20% this year, relying on loyal customers to keep the tradition alive.



Watch the video to see how this family business continues to thrive and what makes their trees special.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

It's the season for Christmas trees, and for the Hubbard family, selling them is more than just a holiday hustle—it's a tradition they've been growing for decades.

I'm following how they are keeping their family business alive despite growing competition.

"This year we did reduce the prices by approximately 20% on the trees because of inflation and people are having a hard time," said hubbard.

This is Jerry Hubbard, the owner of a Christmas tree farm that he started 42 years ago after recognizing a need in Thomas County.

"I just wanted to start something and have a little extra money as a hobby, and it just grew into a very large business over the years," said Hubbard.

But running a Christmas tree farm isn't easy. These trees take five years to grow, and constant maintenance is required to keep them healthy.

On top of that, they face tough competition from artificial trees sold at big-box stores for under $40—some even pre-lit and reusable year after year.

In contrast, fresh, farm-grown trees here range from $65 to $100 for a 6-foot tree

"It's always important to support the local business, that's what keeps us in business," said Hubbard.

The farm grows around 14,000 trees, including Mary Cypress, Carolina Blue Sapphire, Virginia Pine, and Fraser Fir varieties.

Jerry says what truly sets them apart is the experience.

"This is a tradition we've had as long as we've been married—for 40 years," said Brandon.

The Brandon family is just one of many who make this farm part of their holiday season.

They tell me the fresh-cut trees last longer than those that have been sitting on shelves for weeks and the scent they bring into their home is unmatched.

"When you walk in the house, it smells like Christmas," said Brandon.

Jerry says they should be fine with the 20% discount and are relying on loyal customers who have been coming back for years.

Jerry says customers have already picked over 800 trees this season

But he's hoping for more visitors in the coming weekends.

The farm is open every day until Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.