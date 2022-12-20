Second Harvest, West Fraser partner for holiday food distribution on Dec. 21

West Fraser - Perry Mil and Second Harvest of the Big Bend have partnered to provide a holiday food distribution on Dec. 21 in Perry, Florida.

The distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at West Fraser - Perry Mil, located at 1509 South Byron Butler Pkwy. Families are set to receive fresh produce, a ham and a box of shelf-stable products.

Stephen Baxley, General Manager of West Fraser – Perry Mill, says they're honored to team up with Second Harvest and committed to helping families in need. “We admire and are inspired by other charitable organizations who are providing relief through private donations like ours,” said Baxley.

The distribution will continue until supplies run out.