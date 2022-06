TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The charity organization Second Harvest of the Big Bend is hosting a Community Parent Resource Fair at Neighborhood Medical Center on Thursday, June 23 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fair will offer government assistance, maternal resources, health service, legal aid and free diapers.

The Neighborhood Medical Center is located on 872 West Orange Ave.