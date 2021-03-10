Second Harvest offers expanded services to those in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is offering medical services, employment opportunities, and legal services to communities that need them the most.

Starting Friday, community partners are joining Second Harvest in a two-month pilot program. Neighborhood Health Director Jeanne Freeman explained it's offering people a variety of in-demand assistance.

"We've visited several neighborhoods before this and this one we have not been to and done an outreach yet so we're excited about this being our first time," Freeman said.

Neighborhood Medical Center will have flu shots, glucose checks, physicals, and assessments. But, they're not the only ones pitching in.

"Every other week for the next eight weeks we are going to pilot a program here in Leon County where we are partnering up with the public defender's office, with neighborhood medical center, career source, and the Department of children and families," said Monique Van Pelt, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Second Harvest's work with grassroots community organizers helped identify 170 families who will benefit from their first stop in the Nekomas community.

Second Harvest and partners will also visit the Providence neighborhood and the Housing Authority on Orange Avenue before the end of April.