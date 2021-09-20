Second Harvest of the Big Bend teams up to fight food insecurity one garden at a time

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WTXL) — A $30 thousand grant is coming to help fight food insecurity in the Big Bend. Second Harvest of the Big Bend is partnering up with Bank of America to take Lott's Community Garden to the next level.

The money will be spent over three years, welcoming volunteers and community members, all with the goal of teaching people how to grow their own food, which will then be distributed by Second Harvest to families in need.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried says it's partnerships like these that will make the biggest impact.

"One, it's showing a commitment to this community that we're going to work together to fight food insecurity," said Fried. "But it's also an example for the rest of the state of ideas of what they can do in their own communities to think outside the box so that we're all working together to tackle food insecurity."

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to develop more community gardens in the future.