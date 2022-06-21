Second Harvest of the Big Bend Starting Mobile Pop-Up Pantry

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is addressing food insecurity in more rural areas of Leon County.

Tuesday, they secured $60,000 in funding to start a Mobile Pop-up Pantry Program. The money from Leon County will go towards buying a new trailer and a pick-up truck to pull it.

The mobile pop-up pantry will allow people to shop for food items and even learn how to prepare them.

Monique Van Pelt said this is a great way to bring the food to more rural families in need. "So what we're able to do with this program is drive that food into that neighborhood and give those neighbors the opportunity to shop as if they were at any grocery store," said Van Pelt.

She said it'll take about 12 weeks to get a truck and build the trailer for the program. Once it's up and running, the mobile pantry will run on a bi-weekly basis.