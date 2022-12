Second Harvest of the Big Bend's annual holiday food distribution is set to return Saturday, Dec. 17.

The distribution will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Governor's Square Mall between Sears and Dillard's, located at 1500 Apalachee Parkway.

Holiday boxes, fresh produce and protein will be distributed to 1,000 households on a first come, first served basis.

Truist and HUB International Florida sponsored the food distribution in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.