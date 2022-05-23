Second Harvest of the Big Bend responds to J.M. Smucker product recall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In response to the J.M. Smucker Company’s recall of Jif peanut butter products, Second Harvest food bank has taken immediate action to ensure that recalled product which many have been donated to the food bank is located, pulled and disposed of.

“Food safety is Second Harvest’s top priority,” said Shari Hubbard, director of communications with Second Harvest food bank. “We have initiated immediate food safety protocols to locate potentially contaminated Jif peanut butter products with lot numbers 1274425 through 2140425, with digits ending with 425, as recommended by the Food and Drug Administration. Our staff and volunteers will inspect all Jif peanut butter products in the warehouse and only cleared product with safe lot numbers will be distributed.”