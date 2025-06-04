Second Harvest of the Big Bend receives $10k Grant to help provide youth with more access to healthier foods

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Second Harvest of the Big Bend received a $10k "Fly Beyond Key Issue Grant" from The Wawa Foundation to help fight hunger among youth in the Big Bend.

In a release, the organization says the money will help increase access to more nutritious, healthier meal and snack options for the youth. The food bank says they applied for the grant in the Spring.

In 2024, Second Harvest says they distributed over 21 million pounds of nutritious food to neighbors in need at no charge, which equals over 17.5 million meals.

CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Monique Ellsworth, released a statement about receiving the grant, saying,

Second Harvest is so thankful for community partners like the Wawa Foundation. Their generous support helps us feed children across the Big Bend who might otherwise go without. Together, we’re making a real difference—one meal at a time.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend was one of 33 food banks chosen for this grant.

To learn more about Second Harvest of the Big Bend and what they do for the community, click here.

