Second Harvest of the Big Bend prepared to feed those impacted by Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers with Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee worked ahead of Hurricane Idalia to make sure they had food and supplies stocked to give to people impacted by the storm.

"We're really prepared. Disaster preparedness is something that we start months in advance of hurricane season, so today a lot of what it looked like was us responding to state missions and local missions," Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Ellsworth said. "We're filling up and going to be driving out some final emergency response deliveries to several of the local shelters, especially here in Leon County."

The local nonprofit also got help from out-of-state sources.

"Food is actually being trucked over as far as Baton Rouge right now, it's in transit and should be arriving here tonight. So, there's a lot of collaboration between the food bank network," Ellsworth said.