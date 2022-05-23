Second Harvest of the Big Bend holding diaper drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Through Thursday, community organizations and businesses, like Envision Credit Union, are collecting diapers for Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Second Harvest says they want to put more of a focus on helping families who don't have enough disposable income for necessities like diapers.

Envision Credit Union, one of the sponsors of the drive said they're aware of the problem impacting families across the country, and wanted to do their part to help.

"We really wanted to show our support for Second Harvest by joining them in their diaper drive because a lot of the folks that are food insecure are also insecure in other household needs especially when it comes to diapers and it's really expensive right now so we wanted to join the efforts by having our Tallahassee locations be drop off sites in the Tallahassee community," said Kelli Walter of Envision Credit Union.

You can drop off diapers at any Tallahassee Envision Credit Union branch until Thursday.