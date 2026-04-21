Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Heads North to Lead Wisconsin Food Bank

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Second Harvest of the Big Bend announced Tuesday that Chief Executive Officer Monique Ellsworth will transition out of her role, effective May 15th.

Ellsworth is stepping down after nearly seven years, leaving the organization to become the CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Leading Second Harvest of the Big Bend has been an incredible honor. I step away with deep gratitude for all we’ve accomplished and full confidence in the organization’s ability to continue ensuring our neighbors have the food and resources they need to thrive. Monique Ellsworth

Ellsworth was named to the food bank's top job in October of 2019. Before joining Second Harvest, she was the Chief Executive Officer of the CESC (The Kearney Center).

Since joining Second Harvest of the Big Bend in October 2019, Monique has guided the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, three consecutive hurricanes, service expansion into five additional counties, and key infrastructure growth, including our new Impact Center. Second Harvest of the Big Bend Board Chair Daniel Petronio

Second Harvest of the Big Bend Board of Directors will begin the process of searching for Ellsworth’s replacement in the coming weeks.

Jacob Reiter will serve as interim CEO with the support of leaders James McGowan and Arun Dhanarajan.

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