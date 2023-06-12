Second Harvest of the Big Bend assist with food efforts in Sopchoppy

One organization is now helping out Sopchoppy, an area with extremely low access to fresh food after their grocery store closed down.

The organization Second Harvest of the Big Bend helps by collecting produce through their partnerships with local retailers and delivering them to neighborhoods in places like Sopchoppy.

Without the help, people there would have to travel long distances to get fresh food. But, Monique Ellsworth with Second Harvest of the Big Bend said that they need more support to expand their efforts.

"We've been actively seeking out grants and contracts to purchase refrigerators and freezers and shelving so that partners in those areas where there is a food desert, we can deliver even more food to those partners," said Ellsworth.

One Dollar General announced they would start selling fresh produce to help ease the food insecurity in Sopchoppy and Panacea.

