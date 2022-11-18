Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'

Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.

On Saturday, Nov.19, the holiday giveaway will take place in Thomasville at Thomas County Central High School, located at 4686 US Highway 84 Bypass.

On Tuesday, Nov.22, another Second Harvest giveaway will take place in Valdosta at Valdosta High School, located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Rd.

Distributions for both giveaways will begin at 7 a.m., and supplies are provided on a first come, first serve basis.

There is a two households per vehicle max.

For more information, contact Second Harvest's helpline at 888-453-4143.