Second Harvest of South GA to host holiday food distribution in Valdosta

Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host a holiday food distribution in Valdosta for those in need.

Second Harvest's final distribution event of the year will take place on Wed., Dec. 21, beginning at 7 a.m. at Valdosta High School, located at 4590 Inner Perimeter Road. The event is open to those in need regardless of where they reside, according to Second Harvest.

It will be on a first come, first serve basis and the event will be held while supplies last. There is a limit two households per vehicle.

Second Harvest advises those that are interested to not arrive prior to 4:30 a.m. For those that need food assistance but cannot attend are encouraged to call Second Harvest's helpline at 850-453-4143.

For more information, contact 888-453-4143.