Second Harvest of Big Bend partners with Fielder Tree Service to help with food drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend continued its efforts to feed the hungry this weekend.

On Saturday morning, they were working side by side with Fielder Tree Service to do just that.

Cars lined Bannerman Road to collect food during the drive Saturday as Second Harvest prepared to close out Hunger Action Month.

"This team here is the most selfless team here that I've ever been a part of in my whole entire life," said Adam Fielder, owner of Fielder and Associates Landscape. "I'm just honored beyond all recognition. It's not only at Fielder but out in the community. These guys give back you know over and over and over and I'm just honored to be a part of them. I just can't be so thankful enough to be a part of this selfless team."

They gave frozen chicken, produce, and shelf-stable food.