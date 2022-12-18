Second Harvest of Big Bend hosts food distribution ahead of Christmas

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend helped ensure nobody has to go hungry with its annual holiday food distribution Saturday at the Governor's Square Mall.

Holiday boxes, fresh produce and protein were be distributed to 1,000 households on a first come, first served basis. The event kicked off at 7 a.m. and in just two hours, they met their goal and then some feeding 1,200 families.

Truist Bank and HUB International Florida sponsored the food distribution in partnership with Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"We know that next year, we're going to need to prepare for serving even more people and we're really sad this year that we had to turn folks away but so grateful that we had the funding and support of donors and volunteers to make such an incredible distribution happen this morning," Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of Big Bend said.

If you or someone you know is in need, the next food distribution event is in Madison County on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

You can find more details about that event and other upcoming events by visiting fightinghunger.org.