Second Harvest kicks off children's summer feeding program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest's "Food on the Move" summer feeding program kicked off Monday and will deliver free, nutritious meals to kids 18 and under, Monday through Friday, at nine Leon County locations through Aug. 7.

Locations are as follows:

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS

Maryland Oaks: 3103 Bicycle Rd., 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Brittany Estates: 4800 Brittany Blvd., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Magnolia Terrrace: 509 E. Magnolia Dr., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cascades Village: G Street, 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Cascades Village: 1630 Balkin d., 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS

Palmetto Apts: 1561 Blountstown, 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Oak Side Park: 5171 Maverick Ln., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Holton St. Apts: 116 St. Marks St., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Meadows: 3535 Roberts Ave., 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Lake Bradford Estates: 2775 Cathedral Dr., 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

*Child must be present.

*Mobile route subject to change