Second Harvest feeds 1,000 families this Thanksgiving

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Waiting for over an hour in line, Lashonda Johnson says the wait was worth a Thanksgiving meal from Second Harvest.

"It's very needed because there are a lot of people that cannot afford groceries and they cannot afford to go and get them so this turkey drive and what second harvest is doing for our community is very well," said Johnson.

During their annual turkey drive Wednesday, Second Harvest raised enough money and collected enough Turkeys to feed 1,000 families this Thanksgiving.

Monique VanPelt, CEO of Second Harvest, says the turnout for this years thanksgiving turkey and meal giveaway was surprising, and may be hinting at a greater need for food assistance here in the big bend during the year of the pandemic.

"What we saw this morning that we didn't see last year was all of the cars that we had to turn away," said VanPelt. "There was probably an extra hundred cars that we had to say we didn't have any turkeys left. We served a thousand families, and that's something we didn't see last year and we didn't expect today. So we're a little heartbroken."

Theresa Howard who showed up to her first turkey giveaway over an hour early said this year was extra difficult for her family.

"My family is struggling financialy right now, and this right here is will allow me to get my family some food for Thanksgiving," said Howard.

Saying Second Harvest will help her save money for bills and even Christmas.

"I don't have to put the money towards food, I can focus on what my family needs," said Howard.

Second Harvest will have a holiday meal distribution on December 18 at 9:00 a.m. at Governor's Square Mall.