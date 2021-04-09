Second Harvest, Care Point Health & Wellness Center team up to help Tallahassee community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two local organizations are coming together to fight hunger and COVID-19.

Volunteers with Second Harvest of the Big Bend packed boxes filled with food into vehicles Friday at Care Point Health and Wellness Center. People who drove to the facility also had a chance to get vaccinated.

Medical Director Dr. Applebaum said an event like this is about helping people get back on their feet during a difficult time.

"All we're doing is trying to help end this epidemic," said Applebaum. "So the more people we vaccinate, the more likely we are going to get back to a new normal sooner or later."

Second Harvest of the Big Bend brought enough food to feed 250 families. CEO Monique Van Pelt said Second Harvest of the Big Bend was excited to team up with Care Point Health and Wellness Center.

"It's our first opportunity to partner up with a medical group who is providing vaccines here in Leon County," said Van Pelt. "Just thrilled to be here to make sure folks that are coming here to receive a vaccine leave with food as well."

Second Harvest will have another food drive Saturday at Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church here in Tallahassee.

The event goes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.