Second Harvest and I.S.F. hand distribute food and emergency preparedness buckets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Making sure you're prepared this hurricane season, that's what brought Consulting Firm I.S.F. and Second Harvest to Tabernacle of Faith today .

The two gave out hurricane emergency preparedness buckets and food boxes Saturday afternoon.

President of I.F.S Inc. Jon Conrad said they wanted to emphasize the importance of being ready for any emergency situation.

"The planning part is so key, we're providing everybody who comes through here with an emergency management plan wit the resources they need and also a personal plan for them to have during the emergency," said Conrad. "All of that can be planned out."

More than 300 families received food and emergency preparedness buckets today.