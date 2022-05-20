Second day of questioning for Luis Rivera, TPD sergeant testifies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Luis Rivera, the state’s key witness in the Katherine Magbanua retrial went back on the stand as the defense continued their cross-examination, trying to discredit his testimony against Katherine Magbanua.

The main questions from the defense: How many guns were brought up to Tallahassee for the murder trip, and who was driving on the way up to Tallahassee?

On Thursday, Rivera testified to the state that there were two guns brought to Tallahassee, but changed his answer after Friday during questioning.

Rivera also revealed that there could have been three trips to Tallahassee, instead of the original two that he’s testified about. However, he said he didn’t go on the third trip.

Sgt. Corbitt of the Tallahassee Police Department went through their investigation into Dan Markel’s Murder.

The Sgt. Explained to the jury how the police department secured phone records of Rivera, Garcia, and Magbanua, along with cell phone pings of all three phones.

Those pings came off of cell phone towers shows approximate locations of Rivera and Garcia during the murder of Dan Markel with pings coming from Garcia’s phone in places like Dan Markel’s Gym and house.