Search suspended for missing man out of Decatur County, death investigation now underway

DECATUR COUNTY, GA — The Decatur County Sheriff's Office has suspended the search for Jerry Dooling, who was reported missing last November. DCSO says remains were found in Jackson County, Florida.

DCSO says investigators responded to Jackson County, Florida, and assisted the

and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) on a death investigation.

DSCO says they're waiting for conclusive identification of the remains located at the scene, but believe them to be Mr. Dooling.

Dooling was first reported missing on November 6th, 2024, with his last location in Bainbridge. DCSO says the next day his car was seen in Chipley, Fl.

The sheriff's office says they're saddened by the results of this investigation. Sheriff Griffin, along with investigators, sincerely appreciate all the assistance we received trying to return Mr. Dooling to his family.