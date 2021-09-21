Search for Gabby Petito: Body found in Wyoming forest is Gabby Petito, FBI confirms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FBI has confirmed the body found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest has been identified as Gabby Petito.

The FBI tweeted the Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.

Less than 24 hours after the FBI confirmed it had found a body matching the description of Petito, federal agents executed a search warrant at the home of her fiance', Brian Laundrie.

Tampa's FBI office confirmed the search warrant, but would not give any further details on the case because it's an active investigation. Areas around the home had been taped off with crime scene tape and numerous agents were on the scene as of late Monday morning.

