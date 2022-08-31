Scripps' Book Fair leads to student literacy improvement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Knowing that we have partners, we have community support, we have people that are rooting for us and that they want to see our kids succeed," says Maurice Stokes.

Maurice Stokes is the principal for John G. Riley Elementary. The school has participated in the 'If you Give a Child a Book' campaign the last 2 years.

Their participation allowed kids to take home over 1,000 books.

He says one of his favorite things about the book fair is that it is free, and every child can participate.

"Traditional book fairs students are responsible for bringing money and this was not that. We had two book fairs, one in the fall of the year and another one in the spring of the year. The students felt good being able to walk in and literally choose any book that they wanted," says Stokes.

The newest school to participate in the campaign is Thomasville's Garrison Pilcher Elementary. Assistant Principal Robin Binion feels this is a great community effort to push students forward.

"Just want the community to understand how important it is to have programs like this that reach out to our schools, and we're blessed to be a part of it," says Robin Binion.