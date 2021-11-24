Scott & Wallace law firm to host turkey giveaway on Dec. 1

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Scott & Wallace is working to make sure that people have holiday meals even beyond Thanksgiving.

The law firm is hosting its 7th Annual Turkey Giveaway and this year, they will provide 200 turkeys to families in need.

Clint Wallace said they're happy to be able to give back to communities in Tallahassee.

"We've been really blessed and we want to give back," said Wallace. "It's fun to see the look on people's faces when you're able to bless them with this and help them out and have a Christmas dinner they otherwise might not have been able to have."

Turkey reservations will be accepted on Dec. 1 starting at 9 a.m. until supplies last, you can reserve a turkey by calling (850) 222-7777.

Turkeys will be available for pickup on Thursday, Dec. 23 from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. All turkeys must be picked up by the individual who reserved the turkey and turkeys will only be released to that individual upon presentation of a valid ID.

Any unclaimed turkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis after 12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23.