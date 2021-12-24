Scott & Wallace gives away 200 Christmas turkeys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 200 families took home turkeys for free this Christmas.

For its seventh year, Scott & Wallace offered turkeys for families in need, no matter the circumstance.

"We've been fortunate, we've been blessed, we wanted to give back and what better time to do it than Christmas, we've got 200 turkeys here to give out and helping people out who otherwise wouldn't have a turkey is exciting," partner Clint Wallace said.

In November, Scott & Wallace also donated $2,500, or 10,000 meals, to Second Harvest of the Big Bend.