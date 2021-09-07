School ID's will grant students access to all libraries in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — School lunch numbers will now work as a student’s library card!

Called the PLAY Card, all students in Pre-K through 12th grade

can check out resources at any public library branch across Thomas County. They can also access the public library system’s online​ database with that same student ID number.

Digital Learning Director, Erin Rehberg, says this will help increase learning across the board. She said this "really reduces barriers... access to public library resources for our students... no longer will parents have to go in and fill out the forms and provide proof of residency, if a student is enrolled in Thomas County Schools they have access."

The PLAY Card program will not charge any late fees for the nearly 6,000 students in Thomas County.

