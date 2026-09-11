School bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Wakulla Co.; no children aboard

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Wakulla County Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road and C.L. Townsend Lane.

According to FHP, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east behind the school bus when the pickup attempted to pass the bus in a passing zone. At the same time, a Dodge Charger that had been stopped at a stop sign on C.L. Townsend Lane attempted to turn right onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Road.

The Charger and Silverado collided, causing the right side of the Silverado to be pushed into the left side of the school bus.

A 56-year-old Crawfordville woman driving the Charger suffered minor injuries. The 28-year-old pickup driver and 22-year-old school bus driver, both from Crawfordville, were not injured.

WTXL reached out to FHP, which confirmed no children were on the school bus at the time of the crash.

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