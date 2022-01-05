School bus in Suwannee County involved in accident

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A school bus was involved in an accident in Suwannee County Wednesday morning.

According to a report by the Florida Highway patrol, at 6:37 am. on County Road 136 and Interstate 75, a sports utility vehicle (SUV) stopped at the exit for the Gate Gas Station facing north. A school bus was traveling west on CR-136.

The driver of the SUV proceeded north crossing CR-136 at which time the front of the SUV struck the side of the school bus.

The report notes the school bus drove to a controlled final rest on the north shoulder of CR-136. The SUV rotated counter clockwise coming to final rest in the intersection.

FHP added in the report 12 student passengers were on the bus.

One passenger on the bus sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Suwannee Emergency Room in Live Oak.