School begins with most students in mask compliance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Superintendent Rocky Hanna visited several school sites on the first day of classes and says the majority of students are in compliance with their mask requirements.

During Tuesday evening's board meeting, Superintendent Hanna issued a plea to to parents and students to wear a mask if at all possible.

Prior to the meeting, the district planned to require a doctor's signature in order for students to be exempt from wearing masks. They ditched that requirement after receiving a letter from the Department of Education that doing so could put their salaries and positions in jeopardy.

Hanna says he's now actively exploring legal options to help best protect Leon County Schools.

"I did meet to have a conversation with some attorneys today to position us in case we need to make a change in the future that we will absolutely fight and go to court to protect our individual freedoms for our students to keep them all safe, all protected, and protect home rule and local autonomy and control," Hanna said.

Right now parents have the option to complete a form to excuse their children from wearing a mask, and can do so without a doctor's signature.

They have until next Monday, August 16th, to complete and return the form to their child's school.