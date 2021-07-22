SCAM ALERT | Publix 90th Anniversary Celebration Gift Card Scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office is warning the Big Bend area about a Publix 90th anniversary scam.

GCSO says the scam is circulating on Facebook. If you have received it, delete it because you will not get the money or gift card you were promised.

Publix's anniversary was last year, so there's no $3000 giveaway.

According to GCSO, scams like these usually steal account credentials, personal and financial information by sending potential victims to a fake survey, phishing, and malicious websites.